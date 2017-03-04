Top Gear presenter Matt LeBlanc has likened the refreshed line-up to a “Swiss army knife” that has “a certain skill set”.

Speaking at a BBC Worldwide Showcase ahead of Sunday's launch of the new series, the former Friends star said of himself and colleagues Rory Reid and Chris Harris: “You can please some people some of the time, but you can’t please all of the people all of the time.

“There’s going to be people that like it and there’s going to be people that don’t like it. Our job in my opinion is to make the best show we can possibly make.”

Speaking at the same event Harris said: “We knew what we were undertaking when we signed up to it. We’re following three of the best people that have ever worked in my industry. I’m a motoring journalist just like they are. I hugely admire them, so we knew this was going to be difficult.

“Some of the things that are said are unkind, but we come from a YouTube background so if you think TV critics have got teeth, they’ve got nothing on a 14-year-old with a keyboard in Alabama at 4am. You just have to be grown-up about it, don’t you?”

The first episode will see the show head to Kazakhstan where they are tasked with buying second-hand cars to compete in various endurance challenges.

At the showcase LeBlanc appeared to deny reports that the presenters had eaten horse penis while filming the episode, insisting “nothing below the belt” was consumed.

He also said of the cars they purchased in Kazakhstan: “When it was all over we all developed a fondness for those vehicles and it was kind of sad to see them go.”

Top Gear starts on Sunday at 8pm on BBC2