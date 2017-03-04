Here’s the first picture of Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins which has been released ahead of the return of the magical nanny in a new film.

Blunt, 33, is replacing Julie Andrews in the title role in the follow-up to the 1964 film, Mary Poppins Returns, which is due to be released on Christmas Day 2018.

Wearing a dark blue coat and pink hat, Blunt is clutching Poppins’ trademark patterned handbag, but doesn’t seem to have the umbrella with the talking parrot (although she may have that in her right hand which is hidden from view).

The film - based on PL Travers' famous character - tells the story of an older Jane and Michael Banks and Michael's three children, who are visited by the nanny in the aftermath of a "personal loss" in Depression-blighted London.

The new film will also star Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, star of the hit musical Hamilton, who will play street lamplighter Jack.

Dick Van Dyke, who played cockney chimney-sweep Bert in the original movie, has confirmed he will appear in the sequel.

Rob Marshall, whose previous work includes the Oscar winning 2002 film Chicago, is directing.