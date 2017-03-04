Tonight we saw Matt Edmondson bounce around the stage as Nicki Minaj, Sara Pascoe struggling to see through her Sia wig, and Russell Grant glamming up as Diana Ross. But the act that most impressed everyone tuning into Let’s Sing and Dance for Comic Relief? Mel and Sue.

The Bake Off double act reunited to host the Red Nose Day celebrity dance contest and viewers couldn't have been happier...

The rest of the show is incudental: MEL AND SUE ARE BACK ON THE TELLY!!! #LetsSingAndDance pic.twitter.com/Pm1Vhev2a3 — Elizabeth Trueman (@ETrooms) March 4, 2017

Squealed with excitement to see Mel and sue reunited on #LetsSingAndDance — Charlie Booth (@CharlieLBooth22) March 4, 2017

Yay!!!!!!!!!! Mel and Sue on my screens #LetsSingAndDance — Em (@emdale23) March 4, 2017

… especially when the two greeted each other with a massive hug.

I adore how much Mel and Sue love each other #LetsSingAndDance — Bean (@Pbeanthatsme) March 4, 2017

It wasn't long before some were demanding Mel and Sue be given another Saturday night show.

FFS give Mel and Sue a regular Saturday night show immediately @BBCOne #letssinganddance — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) March 4, 2017

And every other show on TV, actually...

Mel and Sue should just present everything #LetsSingAndDance — Hannah Dean (@hannahdean_92) March 4, 2017

They even came out with some signature puns...

Which signalled a general outpouring of love...

And luckily we've got another three shows of Let's Sing and Dance, which means a whole lot more Mel and Sue action on. Bring it on.

Let’s Sing and Dance returns next Saturday, 6:45pm, BBC1