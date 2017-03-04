Gogglebox's Steph and Dom, the stars of ITV quiz show The Chase and former Strictly Come Dancing stars James and Ola Jordan will perform on Let’s Sing and Dance for Comic Relief, RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal.

Steph and Dom will be taking on Meatloaf and Cher’s 1981 duet Dead Ringer for Love. As you can see from the original video, we can look forward to Dom rocking a dangerously ruffled shirt and waistcoat combo and Steph giving it some leather miniskirt and perm action.

The pair said: “We are so thrilled to be part of Let’s Sing and Dance for Comic Relief this year, it’s such a great charity. We feel privileged to have been asked and to be performing such an iconic number. We are looking forward to releasing our first album.”

We *think* they’re joking about the album.

Meanwhile Chasers Anne Hegarty (the scarecrow), Jenny Ryan (Dorothy), Mark Labbett (the lion) and Shaun Wallace (the tin man) will perform a musical medley from The Wizard of Oz.

Labbett said: “Where else can a tone deaf 27 stone man with two left feet get to sing and dance in front of the nation? We are all looking forward to going somewhere over the rainbow and being friends of Dorothy for the evening and to be involved in such a wonderful cause.”

Hegarty said that they would be hoping to "shove Shaun in the way of the cameras and dance behind him" while adding: "I was the Scarecrow in the school play when I was nine years old – with future Birds of a Feather star Peter Polycarpou as the Cowardly Lion! - so it'll be great fun revisiting the role, and of course I have no excuse for forgetting any of the words!"

Ryan said: "Viewers are used to seeing us at our sternest and most serious on The Chase, so it might be a bit of a shock when we let our hair down."

Former Strictly Come Dancing stars James and Ola Jordan will also be back dancing on BBC1 as they perform Meghan Trainor hit All About that Bass. They said it was an "honour" to be a part of the show"

"It's brilliant to think that our ropey singing voices can actually be used to help raise funds for such a good cause!”

We think James will look very fetching in a bit of pastel.

Steph and Dom, The Chasers and James and Ola Jordan join Boys Allowed on the line-up. Made up of five former boyband members, Boys Allowed features Gareth Gates, Duncan James, Jon Lee, Ritchie Neville and Ben Ofoedu who will perform Girls Aloud's Biology.

This is the first time that the celebrities will have to both sing and dress up as musical superstars, but also sing like them too.

Let's Sing and Dance for Comic Relief will mark hosts Mel & Sue's first joint return to the BBC since The Great British Bake Off, while the celebrity judges will include Jo Brand, Jason Manford, Paul O’Grady, Frank Skinner, Jennifer Saunders and Claudia Winkleman.

The celebrity performers will face three live heats before a live grand finale and a combination of the viewers at home and the judging panel will decide who makes it through to the final before the audience crowns the eventual winner.

Red Nose Day returns on Friday 24 March.