Top Gear is back with a brand new look... again.

Following Chris Evans's dramatic departure last year after just one series at the helm, returning presenters Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris and Rory Reid are now taking the reins as a trio, and introducing a few other tweaks to the formula too.

So as series 24 heads for our screens, here's everything you need to know about the new look Top Gear...

When is Top Gear on?

Top Gear is back on Sunday nights – starting Sunday March 5th at 8pm on BBC2.

Who is presenting?

Chris Evans’s departure from the show made a headline or six when he announced he was quitting in July 2016 after a single series, saying he “gave it my best shot”.

LeBlanc revealed that he only discovered Evans was quitting the show after reading about it in the press. “I did not know that was coming,” LeBlanc said. “I read it in the paper. I did not know that that was coming. He went and he resigned.”

Although Harris wouldn’t be drawn on questions regarding Evans' exit when asked by RadioTimes.com, Reid said that he and Evans had “texted each other very briefly” immediately after the news broke.

“We didn’t really speak about anything other than wishing each other luck,” he said. “And that was it. I think he’s moved on to other things, and we’re not looking back, we’re looking forward. And that’s about it really.”

A replacement for Evans has not been recruited and instead the rest of the revamped presenting line-up has remained exactly the same: Matt LeBlanc, Rory Reid, Chris Harris, Sabine Schmitz, Eddie Jordan and The Stig are all returning to the show.

However there is one key change. The new format will see LeBlanc, Reid and Harris in the Dunsfold aerodrome studio presenting together as a trio with a more collaborative dynamic than before. Schmitz and Jordan, meanwhile, will feature in several films throughout the series.

Which celebrities will be on Top Gear?

Although the BBC are remaining tight-lipped about which famous bums will be filling the car seats on the track, some names have been leaked.

Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba had to be removed from a ditch after he became stuck while filming the Star In A Reasonably Priced Car/Star In A Rallycross Car segment. And jockey Frankie Dettori, Olympian Max Whitlock and comedians Jon Culshaw and Shazia Mirza have also been photographed filming at Dunsfold.

Is there going to be more Extra Gear too?

Yes! The BBC3 spin-off show is returning for another series and will be available online after the main show has aired on BBC2. There will be specially-shot behind the scenes content from some of the films as well as a closer look at selected cars featured in the main show, a hot lap of the Top Gear track and any other funny moments or deleted scenes that didn’t make the final cut.

Who is presenting Extra Gear?

Whereas Chris Harris and Rory Reid previously hosted the sister show, they’re now a bit too tied up presenting Top Gear.

So although those two will still make appearances, hosting duties are going to a newcomer – comedian George Lewis. He beat 700 other comics to reach the final of the BBC New Comedy Award at the Edinburgh Fringe and has even won the Nando’s New Comedian of the Year Award. Tasty! Read more about George here.

What cars will feature on Top Gear?

As well as a vehicle valued at £2 million, a mysterious “mode of transport” valued at £4.5 million, a Volvo with 570,000 miles on the clock and a Ferrari FXX K – one of only 40 in existence – here's a list of the cars we'll be seeing this series:

Avtoros Shaman (Wamah)

Porsche 718 Cayman/ Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrafoglio

Aston Martin DB11

Mercedes S63 AMG

Lamborghini Huracan Spyder

VW Golf Clubsport S

Ssangyong Rodius

Renault Twingo GT

Abarth 124 Spider

Where are they filming for Top Gear?

As well as Dunsfold Aerodrome and around the UK – including Wales, Lancashire, Derbyshire and the Isle of Man – the Top Gear crew have gone out on location around the world. They’ve filmed in Montenegro, Germany, Kazakhstan, Monte Carlo, United Arab Emirates, Cuba and Nevada, California and Florida in the USA.

What else is new about Top Gear this series?

There’s a new feature on the Top Gear test track. In an unprecedented move, drivers will now be able to turn left at Hammerhead. What lurks down this sinister path? A portal to another dimension… The drivers are magically lifted from the drizzle of Dunsfold and emerge in an altogether more stunning location. This series, for instance, we’ll see Matt and Chris zapped into Montenegro while driving an Aston Martin DB11 and Mercedes respectively.

What films will feature in the series this year?

Matt and Chris will be testing convertible supercars in Las Vegas, facing all four seasons in two days and suffering both sunburn and frostbite in a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder and Porsche 911 Turbo S.

Rory, Chris and Matt are also tasked with purchasing a car each that has at least 480,000 miles on the clock – the equivalent of driving to the moon and back – to take part in several endurance challenges in Kazakhstan.

“Each of our cars had to have a minimum of half a million miles on the clock,” Reid explains.

“And I had a London Taxi, Matt had a Mercedes and Chris had a Volvo. And we basically put these cars through their paces, tested them to the limit in races, and all sorts of crazy adventures.

“Which all culminated in… we’ll leave you guessing. But there’s a really cool twist at the end, which I don’t think we’ve seen on any car show before.”

A Pac-Man-esque but completely-non-trademark-infringing game called the Top Gear Maze-Based Arcade Game Recreation Challenge (snappy) will also see Rory being chased down by Chris and Sabine in Ferraris through a maze of shipping containers in a Renault Twingo.

We can also look forward to seeing a road trip through Cuba with Chris and Rory, an eight-wheeled all-terrain Russian SUV being put to the test in the Isle of Man by Matt and the trio turning an SsangYong Rodius – widely regarded as one of the ugliest cars ever made – into a luxury superyacht.

A stunt you might have glimpsed once or twice in trailers for the new series is a favourite of Rory Reid's, and sees his co-hosts Harris and LeBlanc trying to outrun the police.

“One of my favourites that I’ve seen is the Bond film that Chris and Matt did in Montenegro,” Reid tells us.

“Matt LeBlanc drove the Aston Martin DB11, and had a bit of high-speed banter with Chris Harris in a Mercedes. And they ended up in this awesome police chase, where there were helicopters and tanks involved.

“There’s a hilarious punchline at the end of that film that I think only Matt LeBlanc could pull off. And I won’t give away what that is, but that was great fun.”

What do Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris and Rory Reid have to say about the new series?

Matt: “I mean, me personally, and this is just my opinion… I thought last season was alright. I didn’t think it was as bad as people said. I thought it was pretty good – entertaining, it was fun. The films were good. The studio portion of it I thought was good, people had a good time. I didn’t have a problem with it, really. I think a lot of the things that were said last year were unfair. I think there were some things said about me last year that were unfair that I didn’t comment on – nor will I now. But I like the show. I like being a part of it. I was a fan of the show before I got here and I’m still a fan of the show and if they fire me I’ll continue to be a fan of the show."

Chris: “I think we’d gone through the really difficult reboot last year, which was always going to be impossible. You’re following three geniuses, and you’re new to it. It was inevitable that it was gonna be tough. We could’ve made the single greatest TV show on the planet ever, and it still would’ve been eviscerated because it was not what people expected it to be, because it didn’t contain the three amigos. And I understood that completely. In that respect I think this is now easier for us, because we’ve been through that big reboot, and now we can just express ourselves and make the TV show we want to make."

Rory: “Last season, it felt very much to me like it was Chris Evans and Matt LeBlanc as the core team, and they would pull in the ancillary presenters as and when they were needed, and then they’d step in and step out. But for this, it feels very much like the core team have an equal voice, and equal opinions about cars. Not that they didn’t in the past, but I think the situations we find ourselves in, in each of these films that we do, allow us to express our opinion on cars, more openly and bounce off each other a little bit more.”

Confirmed: all new #TopGear launches Sunday 5 March. See you there pic.twitter.com/GDGVpLoiwo — Top Gear (@BBC_TopGear) February 14, 2017

Top Gear returns on Sunday 5th March at 8pm on BBC2