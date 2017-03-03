How do you like your coffee in the morning? Perhaps strong, with a splash of milk – and courtesy of Tom Hanks? From now on, the journalists in the White House will be running on caffeine from an espresso machine gifted to them by none other than the actor himself.

Hanks’ present, to help staff survive late nights reporting on the Trump administration, was accompanied by an illustration of American troops soldiering on, and a message written with one of his beloved typewriters, which read:

"Keep up the good fight for truth, justice and the American way. Especially for the truth part."

BREAKING: White House press corps receives brand-new espresso machine from @tomhanks. Come for the coffee... stay for his note. 👇 pic.twitter.com/cirbLKHEt0 — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) March 2, 2017

His gesture comes as the tensions between Donald Trump and the media continue to simmer, with the president repeatedly accusing journalists of bias, “fake news” and of being "the enemy of the American people".

Hanks, who publicly supported Hillary Clinton, has previously referred to Trump as “a self-involved gasbag” but said more recently that “America has been in worse places”.

The gift continues a long-running tradition by Hanks, who first bought a machine for reporters covering George W Bush's presidency in 2004 after he learned they did not have any coffee-making equipment.

Hanks bought another machine for them in 2010 after he discovered the first one had broken.

He’s giving George Clooney and Nespresso a run for their money.