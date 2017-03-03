A brand-new trailer for the next Pirates of the Caribbean film has arrived, and it’s filling in all sorts of backstory for the upcoming nautical sequel.

As you can see in the footage below, it turns out that new baddie Salazar (Javier Bardem) is actually a former pirate-hunting Spanish navy man who was tricked into his death by a young Jack Sparrow (a slightly creepy CG Johnny Depp, following in the footsteps of Rogue One's revived Grand Moff Tarkin).

Accordingly, then, Salazar's now out for revenge – and he and his creepy crew of vaguely-floating dead man (and zombie sharks!) will stop at nothing for revenge.

Pretty normal week for Jack Sparrow, to be quite honest.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge (called Dead Men Tell no Tales elsewhere) will be released in UK cinemas on the 26th May