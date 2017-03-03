Neighbours is coming to London for a special week of episodes that will see the Toadie and Fake Dee storyline reach "a point of no return".

Fans of the Australian soap can expect key moments to play out against such backdrops as Buckingham Palace, the Houses of Parliament, Trafalgar Square, Piccadilly Circus and the London Eye.

Upcoming scenes see Willow and the woman Toadie still thinks is Dee pack up and leave Erinsborough, taking with them the cheque for Willow’s schooling.

With a little help from Susan and an emotional call from Willow, Toadie (Ryan Moloney) works out that the pair are headed to London. Having gained reluctant permission from Sonya, he heads to the UK in pursuit, spending his days trying to track them down.

Visiting the London landmarks that appear in Willow’s Instagram posts, Toadie eventually locates his daughter and explains that he wants her to come back to Ramsay Street, offering to speak to her mother to square it with her.

But when 'Dee' turns up hot on the heels of a disastrous Skype call Toadie has with Sonya, sparks fly. Show bosses are promising that "the consequences will impact the Ramsay Street residents over the course of the following weeks and months".

The London episodes also feature Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher), who is convinced by wife Susan to head over to London to help his friend see sense and return to his heavily pregnant wife.

But when Karl arrives in the UK, he realises he needs to provide far more help than he was anticipating...

"Of all my storylines over the years, Dee’s disappearance is definitely one I’m most asked about, so it’s great that we’re able to add an international element to this latest chapter,” said Ryan Moloney.

Added Alan Fletcher: “I’m continually asked by fans on social media about Neighbours coming to London to film so I was thrilled when the producers told me we were doing this, particularly for such a big storyline."

Neighbours hasn't filmed in London for 10 years: in 2007, Karl and Susan were seen rekindling their romance and renewing their vows on the River Thames.

Speaking about this latest plot twist, Jason Herbison, Neighbours's executive producer, said: “It’s just a small way of saying thanks to our incredible UK audience which have remained loyal since day one and the London backdrop was perfect for the dramatic twist the Toadie, Dee and Sonya storyline is about to take.”

Channel 5 Commissioner Greg Barnett commented: “This week promises another unmissable and dramatic series of events in Neighbours as the ongoing Toadie/Dee storyline reaches a point of no return, against the backdrop of London.

"Given the heritage this much-loved Australian series has with UK viewers, it’s an extra treat for fans that such dramatic developments take place here.”

Viewers can expect to see the scenes between the 20th to the 25th of March.

Neighbours airs Monday-Friday on Channel 5 at 1.45pm and 5.30pm.