Bake Off champ Nadiya Hussain is set to host a brand-new BBC2 cookery programme with Zoe Ball, in a move that many will see as an attempt to replace The Great British Bake Off after its sale to rival broadcaster Channel 4.

Called The Big Family Cooking Showdown, the new format will see 16 families welcome Zoe and Nadiya (along with judges Giorgio Locatelli and Rosemary Shrager) into their homes to whip up favourite family recipes, before the teams are whittled down by a series of challenges in both the studio kitchen and “home kitchens up and down the country.”

The series will be made up of 12 hour-long episodes, and was first announced last year. According to BBC2, it's currently in production and will air this autumn – a similar time to Bake Off's traditional slot on the BBC. It remains to be seen whether the two shows will be scheduled against one another.

“Family and food have always gone hand in hand and I’m looking forward to getting to know the recipes and traditions of the different families taking part,” Nadiya Hussain said in a release.

“Having been through a food competition as an amateur cook myself, I know exactly how tough it can get and so I’ll be there for them, alongside Zoe, as the pressure really builds!”

"It’s time to celebrate passionate foodie families all over the country and this series will show us home cooking at its best, even if it’s using old pans and mismatched crockery!” Zoe Ball added.

“We’re meeting 16 very different families over the course of the show and witnessing their team dynamics. I'm not the world’s best cook as my kids will vouch but I'm learning so much from these families and from Nadiya! New recipes, top tips & some definite do's and don'ts, I can't wait to share this joyous celebration of family and cooking with everybody."

BBC2 channel controller Patrick Holland concluded: “The Big Family Cooking Showdown promises to be a wonderfully big-hearted show celebrating the importance of food in family life. I am delighted that Zoe, Nadiya, Giorgio and Rosemary will be our hosts and judges for this great new competition format.”

The Big Family Cooking Showdown will airs on BBC2 this autumn