Lisa Faulkner will join EastEnders to play "a stylish, sophisticated businesswoman" by the name of Fi Browning.

Faulkner - famously killed off in both Spooks and Holby City - will be hoping for longer longevity in Walford after she makes her debut later this year.

Speaking today, the star said: “I’m so happy to be joining the cast of EastEnders – it’s an iconic show and I can’t wait to play my part in it.

"Fi Browning is a hugely exciting character and I’m really looking forward to working with Sean and all the team and revealing more about her. I can’t say any more now as I’m sworn to secrecy, but it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Executive producer Sean O'Connor added: “I’m really thrilled that we have been able to tempt Lisa Faulkner back to TV drama and back to the BBC.

"She’s an extremely accomplished and hugely popular actress and we’re very excited to have her in Albert Square.

"Fi Browning is something of a departure for EastEnders - a no-nonsense but sophisticated businesswoman with strength and vulnerability. But does she have an agenda? And who - or what- has she set her sights on?”

Faulkner - who has forged a successful career as a cookery author since winning Celebrity MasterChef in 2010 - will appear in Albert Square from spring.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.