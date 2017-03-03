Chrissie White has decided to leave Emmerdale after getting on the wrong side of too many villagers.

Tonight's episode of the ITV soap saw Chrissie tell Rebecca that her future lies elsewhere after she was unceremoniously turfed out of the B&B.

Scenes just broadcast saw Diane left fuming after she discovered that Chrissie has been secretly staying under her roof.

As she evicted her, Diane was quick to tell Chrissie that she was "despised" by everyone. But will Chrissie really decide to exit?

Well, next week's episodes will see Chrissie's stuff being packed up at Home Farm as she readies herself to go. But Rebecca remains determined to see Lawrence and Chrissie sort out their differences.

On Wednesday 8 March, Rebecca takes desperate measures by handcuffing her sister to Lawrence. As a guilty Ronnie looks on, will he confess to having set Chrissie up in the first place?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

