Mick Carter has been left fearing that he's headed for prison following a shock setback in tonight's episode of EastEnders.

With his finances already in dire straits, Mick was left reeling after the bank refused the loan he'd applied for. The decision meant that Mick was therefore unable to pay Konrad for the work he'd done fixing the leaks at the Queen Vic.

Of course, the structural work at the pub is just one of the many demands on Mick's wallet - he also has Lee's debts to deal with, the cost of mother-in-law Elaine's ongoing care, as well as a police fine for breaching licensing laws.

So it's no wonder that the landlord is worried that his future lies behind bars...

Next week's episodes of EastEnders will see Johnny demanding Mick tell Linda the truth about Lee and the debts before he goes to jail.

But little do the family know that Shirley has a plan to help the situation. And when Mick eventually finds out, he does his best to change her mind. But will he be successful?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

