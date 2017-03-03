It was World Book Day yesterday, an occasion when schools throughout the country invited pupils to dress up as beloved literary characters, from the Hungry Caterpillar to Harry Potter. And David Tennant’s son, well, he went as Christian Grey.

Speaking on The One Show, the former Doctor Who Time Lord revealed that the eldest of his four children went to school dressed as the Fifty Shades of Grey bondage expert played by Jamie Dornan in the film and its sequel Fifty Shades Darker.

“Two of my kids – Olive and Wilfred, if you’re looking, hello – they were devastated because their school didn’t do it,” the Broadchurch star started. “But then my eldest, who is 14, who you would think is beyond such things – his school did do it so he went dressed as Christian Grey.

"Little inappropriate. Don’t know how at school they were, I’ll find out later!” Well, at least he can't get the cane as punishment...

So, what did the outfit consist of? "It was basically a suit with a pair of handcuffs and some dollar bills coming out of his top pocket," Tennant told his fellow guest Adrian Scarborough.

And when asked by hosts Matt Baker and Angela Scanlon if his son had read the saucy books, Tennant wasn’t too sure: "I don't know that he's actually read it. I sort of hope he hasn't.”

Us too, David. Us too.