The first trailer is here for the reboot of classic cartoon DuckTales, and overall it seems like the series has largely stuck to its roots. The loopy adventures of grumpy billionaire Scrooge McDuck and his three nephews Huey, Dewey and Louie are back, and they even have the classic DuckTales, OOO-ooo theme song in place. Hooray!

Still, there is one pretty big change bound to appeal to a new generation of fans – the casting of David Tennant as iconic waterfowl Scrooge, which was revealed last year but we’re only getting to see (hear?) in action for the first time now.

“I’m Scrooge McDuck,” he introduces himself in the new footage. “I made my name being tougher than the toughies and smarter than the smarties” – and then goes on to prove his abilities in clips of adventures that include treasure-hunting, deep sea diving and flying through the skies.

So far we’d say Tennant’s doing a terrific job – his Scrooge hasn’t dived into huge piles of money yet, but give him time – and he’s ably joined by the likes of Community’s Danny Pudi, Parks and Recreation’s Ben Schwartz and Saturday Night Live’s Bobby Moynihan as his three young charges.

Overall, based on what we’ve seen, we’d say you’d have to be quackers to miss this one.

DuckTales is set to make its UK premiere on the Disney Channel in late 2017