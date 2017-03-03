Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway hunt for the crown jewels is well and truly on after last weekend’s series opener saw the pair losing the precious cargo while being left to watch over them.

This weekend the newest members of The Honoured meet their support team, which just so happens to be made up of some of the biggest MBEs, OBEs and CBEs in showbusiness.

Clare Balding, Carol Vorderman, Katherine Jenkins, Alan Shearer, Jessica Ennis, Martin Lewis, Alan Titchmarsh, Gareth Malone, Aled Jones and Dame Shirley Bassey are all on hand to, errr, lend a hand – but there’s just one problem.

They all have code names that leave Ant and Dec more than a little stumped…

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway continues on Saturday 4th March at 7pm on ITV