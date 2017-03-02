To celebrate the launch of The Missing Passenger at the National Railway Museum, we are delighted to give you the opportunity to win afternoon Champagne Tea for Two in the Countess of York at the National Railway Museum, plus a stay at the Novotel York Central.

From Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express to the recent The Girl on the Train, the railways have provided us with the perfect setting for a thrilling crime story. Join us for our brand new Mystery on the Rails season to uncover the special place railways have in mystery and detective fiction and solve the mystery of The Missing Passenger.

The Countess of York is our beautifully restored railway carriage situated between Great hall and Station Hall in our South Gardens. Enjoy a traditional English Afternoon Tea and indulge in a delicious selection of dainty sandwiches, fine leaf tea and scrumptious homemade cakes.

Enjoy 4-star family-friendly comfort at Novotel York Centre hotel, where you can relax in your spacious room with modern décor queen bed, en-suite bath or shower with complimentary WI-FI & 32'' LCD TV. Plus enjoy drinks in the stylish bar or on the terrace overlooking the river Foss – it’s the perfect way to unwind at Novotel.

Mystery on the Rails season

23 March-3 September 2017

Join us for our brand new Mystery on the Rails season to uncover the special place railways have in mystery and detective fiction, solve the mystery of The Missing Passenger and discover a wealth of real-life tales of audacious robberies, petty thefts and notorious criminals. Come and unleash your inner detective at our season of sleuthing events from working alongside a local crime writer to joining our curators to delve deeper into the story behind our Murder Carriage.

The Missing Passenger - Can you solve the mystery?

23 March-3 September

Follow an intriguing trail to help the missing passenger - celebrated crime writer Mary Lavender - solve the mystery of the Dining Car murder.

In a strange twist of events, Mary was due to travel on the sleeper train from Inverness to London where the murder took place, but missed her connection. Baffled by the scene, the police have asked for Mary's help, but she needs you to take her place and be her eyes and ears to investigate this puzzling incident.

Who killed theatre and film agent to the stars Edward Robey? Eight suspects, who were all on the train at the time, have been questioned - but who is the guilty party? Unearth the clues on platforms 5 and 6 in this mysterious railway crime scene, unpick motives and reach the final conclusion of this curious whodunnit.

The Missing Passenger is a new site-specific exhibition trail by Geraldine Pilgrim Performance Company, commissioned by the National Railway Museum. To find out more visit www.nrm.org.uk/mystery.