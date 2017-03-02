Who's on The One Show tonight? Find out which big names will be chatting on the BBC sofa... ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Radio Times staff Thursday 2 March 2017 at 10:43AM Tonight, David Tennant has a new sidekick in tow... Gavin and Stacey star Adrian Scarborough. The pair join the show to talk about their scandalous new stage play, Don Juan. The show is hosted by Matt Baker and Angela Scanlon live from London. Everything you need to know about new presenter Angela Scanlon Everything you need to know about new presenter Michelle Ackerley continue reading