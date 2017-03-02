Looks like it's damage control day for the Oscars: as well as booting the accountants responsible for the Best Picture fiasco, they’ve also said sorry for the In Memoriam mix-up.

In a post on Instagram, the Academy apologised to (the very much alive) producer Jan Chapman, whose picture was used alongside a tribute to Janet Patterson, the Oscar-nominated costume designer who died in October 2016.

The post says: “We sincerely apologize to producer Jan Chapman, whose photo was mistakenly used in the Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ tribute for her colleague and dear friend, the late Janet Patterson”

“Janet, an Academy member and four-time Oscar-nominated costume designer, was beloved in our community. We extend our deepest apologies and condolences to the Patterson family.”

“I was devastated by the use of my image in place of my great friend and long-time collaborator,” Chapman told Variety earlier this week.

“I had urged her agency to check any photograph which might be used and understand that they were told that the Academy had it covered. Janet was a great beauty and four-time Oscar nominee and it is very disappointing that the error was not picked up.”

There's also been new light on how the mishap happened: the photo the Academy used in the ceremony was one taken of Chapman at the 2010 Kodak Inside Film Awards in Sydney. On Getty, the photo was mislabelled as Patterson, hence the confusion.

And just to finish off the round of apologies, a spokesman for Chapman's production company confirmed to Variety that Getty has said sorry for the mistake.

This means that we might, just might, be over the Oscars mix-up headlines for this year.