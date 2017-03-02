Prime Suspect 1973

ITV, 9pm

The body of a young, mini-skirted woman lies amid discarded rubbish in a grotty alley as apocalyptic TV Crime Drama Rain pelts down upon the horrible tableau.

It won’t take you long to wonder, “Is she a prostitute?” because she’s always a prostitute. So yes, she’s a prostitute, a teenage girl strangled with her own bra.

It’s the first murder case for probationary WPC Jane Tennison (Stephanie Martini) and a welcome break from making tea for the men and clearing up vomit. As the title tells us, this is 1973 so Tennison faces sexism from cops who routinely slap suspects to get confessions. It’s like Life on Mars, though nowhere near as good.

All of the clichés are in place in this adaptation of Prime Suspect creator Lynda La Plante’s novel Tennison, and there are a few handy markers to hammer home the time-frame – references to Watergate and Thin Lizzy’s hit single Whiskey in the Jar.

Harry Hill's Alien Fun Capsule

ITV, 8.30pm

The world is under attack from aliens, so cometh the hour cometh the large-collared comic Harry Hill who must give our green friends a capsule of all the best human civilisation has to offer to prove we’re worth saving. It is, he admits, a premise thinner than Kim Kardashian’s nightie, but it’s a winning one all the same. Not just because he is his usual relentless, sarcastic, silly and hare-brained self, but also because of the clever choice of guests who are relative strangers to panel shows but still have have a brilliant and extensive back catalogue ripe for mocking.

Kathy Burke, Joe Lycett, Ainsley Harriott and Lorraine Kelly are up first, with the delicious prospect of Des O’Connor and Judith Chalmers to come.

Extremely British Muslims

Channel 4, 10pm

Nayera is an aviation engineer and a Muslim, who wants to find a husband. But an excruciating date with a Muslin man doesn’t go well. Just watch her face when her putative swain confidently tells her what he wants from a wife: “I would love my wife to think that the house is her responsibility…I would want my wife to look after me by cooking dinner.” It’s downhill all the way…

The first of a revealing new series that goes behind the scenes at Birmingham Central Mosque looks at the British Muslim dating scene, where marriage introduction events are big business: “The women have become the men they want to marry!” says one successful event organiser.

Fortitude

10pm, Sky Atlantic

Fortitude's disreputable new governor Erling Monk isn’t happy in his work; “This place is a powderkeg of well-armed drunks who’ll shut themselves in their hovels and shoot on sight!”

He has a point, if the Fortitudeans aren’t chopping off each other’s heads and ripping out their entrails, they are waving guns around. This is all to the detriment of its tiny, febrile police department headed by the unfortunate Eric, a man who must find a killer with one drunk officer and another who looks too young to cross the road on her own.



In this place of abounding weirdness things get odder still when Monk’s displaced predecessor Hildur decides to confront him in the middle of nowhere.

This World: The Attack - Terror in the UK

BBC2, 9pm

Here’s a chilling acronym: MTFA stands for Marauding Terrorist Firearms Attack, the official name for mass shootings such as the 2015 Paris attacks or the more recent Istanbul nightclub shootings.

According to this drama-documentary, counter-terrorism police currently treat MTFAs as the greatest threat to UK security, not least because they can result in dozens of fatalities even if armed police respond within minutes.



Through a fictional story and expert interviews, the programme promises to show how UK agencies work to keep us safe from a terrorist attack but also, with more than a thousand high-priority terrorism suspects in the UK, the scale of that challenge.