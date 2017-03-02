The drip-drip-drip of details for Zack Snyder’s upcoming superhero team-up Justice League only continues, with the 300 director revealing new footage today that gives us a better look at one of the world’s most-maligned heroes – Aquaman.

Working on my birthday 🎉 pic.twitter.com/tLidlUrcyn — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) March 2, 2017

In the short clip we see Jason Momoa’s half-Atlantean ruler Arthur Curry moving gracefully through the water before meeting with a mysterious figure, who could be half-brother and longtime foe Ocean Master (Patrick Wilson) based on his armour. Or, you know, someone else entirely.

While it's not the first time we’ve had a look at the new Aquaman (he crops up briefly in footage shown in 2016’s Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice and in the already-released Justice League teaser), it’s good to have a better sense of exactly how he’ll appear on screen, especially in his home environment (that's "in the water," fact fans).

Now, if the next footage can just show off how they’ll make his “talking to fish” superpower look cool, we’re totally onboard.

Justice League will be released on the 17th November