The Good Fight – the spin-off to US legal drama The Good Wife – will air in the UK on More4.

The sequel to Julianna Margulies' hit series sees Christine Baranski reprise her role as Diane Lockhart and picks up one year after the events of The Good Wife's finale.

Created by Good Wife showrunners Robert and Michelle King, it follows Diane as she's forced out of Lockhart, Decker, Gussman, Lee, Lyman, Gilbert-Lurie, Kagan, Tannebaum, & Associates due to an enormous financial scam that wipes out her savings and destroys the reputation of her goddaughter Maia (Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie).

The series – which sees the pair move to join another familiar character, Luca Quinn (Cush Jumbo), at a Chicago law firm – premiered in the US on 19th February, with its remaining nine episodes airing on streaming service CBS All Access.

In the UK, the spin-off will be broadcast on More4 this spring. Channel 4's digital channel served as the home of The Good Wife for most of its seven-series run which ended last year.

Stephen Tague, SVP Europe, CBS Studios International said: “This is the first original series from our digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, CBS All Access, a platform that provides us with yet another opportunity to license our world-class, premium programming to the international marketplace. The Good Wife has been a ratings success for More4, so we are pleased for loyal fans of the series that the spin-off has found its UK home here.”

During its time on air, The Good Wife picked up nearly 30 awards, including five Emmys, two SAG Awards and a Golden Globe. It also starred Alan Cumming, Archie Panjabi, Josh Charles Chris Noth and Matthew Goode.