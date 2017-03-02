Melvin Odoom is really throwing himself in to Let’s Sing and Dance for Comic Relief.

His performance on Saturday doesn’t require him to dress up in drag, but he’s slipped into a conical gold bra just for the heck of it.

In a teaser clip ahead of his performance alongside fellow DJ Rickie Haywood Williams, he suggests that the pair take on impersonations of Britney and Madonna.

But alas, Rickie and Melvin aren’t performing 2003’s Me Against the Music. Which, after you see the video, is kind of a huge shame.

Instead, they're taking on a mash-up of Will Smith hits (“We’re going to Miami!”) as Matt Edmondson pads out his bum to impersonate Nicki Minaj and Russell Grant does Diana Ross on Saturday 4th March BBC1.

A lot can be forgiven in the name of charity...

Let's Sing and Dance for Comic Relief airs at 6:45pm on Saturday 4th March on BBC1