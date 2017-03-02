ITV’s new entertainment The Nightly Show saw a small ratings improvement on its third night after the show apparently benefited from inheriting a good audience from a new series of Benidorm.

Last night’s edition followed the Brits abroad comedy starring Julie Graham and had a combined ITV and ITV HD audience of 1.83 million viewers, a 11.7% share of people watching TV at that time.

This compares with Tuesday night’s audience of 1.2 million for The Nightly Show following its debut on Monday night with 2.8 million.

The Nightly Show appeared last night to have benefited from airing after the first episode of the new series of Benidorm which had a combined audience of 4.3 million viewers between 9pm and 10pm.

On Tuesday night The Nightly show followed the new series of Holly Willoughby’s Play to the Whistle which had just 1.8m viewers on ITV and ITV HD, a share of just 3.1%. Last night's evidence suggests that a healthy audience inheritance could determine The Nightly Show's success in the coming days and weeks.

On Monday night, The Nightly Show recorded its 2.8m audience after being show after the first episode of the new series of Broadchurch which had an audience of 7.2 million on ITV and ITV HD, a share of 32.7%.

Last night the ITV news at 10.30pm also saw a slight upturn from the previous night’s performance with 1.15 million viewers tuning in. On Tuesday night the ITV News averaged just 913,000 viewers, following Monday night’s audience of 1.5m.

This week The Nightly Show is being hosted by David Walliams with a new presenter slated to front it each week.

Gordon Ramsay and John Bishop are due to front a week of the show, with Jack Whitehall, Sarah Millican, Davina McCall and Mel & Sue said to be lined up for the following weeks.