An Amazon pilot show from Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino will chart the story of a housewife and mother who decides to become a stand-up comedian.

Set in 1958, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel stars House of Cards’ Rachel Borsnahan as contented Manhattanite Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a woman with “the perfect husband, two kids, and an elegant Upper West Side apartment perfect for hosting Yom Kippur dinner” who discovers she has a hidden talent for comedy and sets out to work her way from the nightclubs of Greenwich Village to a spot on the Johnny Carson Show.

It also features Michael Zegen, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle and is one of five new pilots the on-demand service will be serving up to customers, who will then be able to review them, influencing which of them go on to have full series commissioned.

Debuting on 17th March along with Mrs Maisel are sci-fi drama Oasis, starring Game of Thrones’ Richard Madden as a priest sent to establish a colony on a distant planet; The New VIPs, an animated comedy following a group of low level employees who seize control of a major corporation after accidentally murdering their boss; Budding Prospects, a 1983-set drama about three hapless city boys getting into marijuana farming; and The Legend of Master Legend, about a “homemade superhero” juggling family life and crime-fighting in LA.

Amazon’s Spring 2017 Pilot Season premieres on 17th March on Amazon Video