Aaron Dingle's prison torment continued in tonight's Emmerdale when he was provoked into attacking a fellow inmate and suffered a panic attack.

Earlier this week homophobic prison bully Jason vowed to make Aaron's life behind bars a nightmare upon discovering he was gay. In tonight's episode, his mum Chas clocked Jason's vendetta during a visit and stood up to him - unwittingly making the situation for her son much worse.

Reporting back to husband Robert after the visit, Chas feared she may have put Aaron in danger by standing up to Jason leaving them anxious at the possible repercussions. At the end of the episode, Aaron returned to his cell and was confronted by Jason and his heavies who taunted him about "not having his mum here to protect you now..."

Seeing red, Aaron launched into a violent attack on Jason and was thrown back in his cell by the guards where he suffered a panic attack.

Actor Danny Miller says Aaron's time in prison will be a dark and disturbing chapter for the character, and in next week's episodes he is tempted to take drugs as the beatings continue.

