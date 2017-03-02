Alec Baldwin is taking his famous caricature of the US president to the next level, by writing a book as Donald Trump.

They've gone for the catchy title of “You Can't Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump”.

Due out on the 7th November 2017 from Penguin Press, almost a year after Trump was made president, the book will chronicle his first year in the Oval Office.

Baldwin regularly impersonates Trump on Saturday Night Live – sometimes so convincingly that newspapers have mistaken him for the president himself. He will team up with co-writer Kurt Andersen (founding editor of the satirical Spy magazine in the 1980s) and will also read the audiobook as Trump.

"I think it's fair to say that Kurt will do most of the writing," Baldwin told The New York Times. "We have that arrangement whereby he doesn't put on the wig, I don't open up a Word document."

On how the book will expand on Baldwin’s impression, Andersen said: "I think we'll be channeling and amplifying the real Trump. Writing for a five- or 10-minute sketch is different than writing a book, which has to be a narrative."

Since Donald Trump took office not only has the satire business been booming, but he has made his way into the forthcoming novel, The Golden House, from Salman Rushdie and Louis Theroux will be tackling the Trump "phenomenon" in a new documentary.