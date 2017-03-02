15 important pieces of wisdom found in children's books Happy World Book Day! Here's a thing or two we should all remember from the books we grew up on... By Susanna Lazarus 1 "It is only with the heart that one can see rightly. What is essential is invisible to the eye." The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry 2 "You're braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think." Winnie-the-Pooh by A.A. Milne 3 "Sometimes you have to lie. But to yourself you must always tell the truth." Harriet the Spy, written and illustrated by Louise Fitzhugh 4 "The greatest secrets are always hidden in the most unlikely places." Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl 5 "There is no place like home." The Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum 6 "It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live." Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone by J.K. Rowling 7 “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” I Can Read With My Eyes Shut! written and illustrated by Dr. Seuss 8 "If more of us valued food and cheer and song above hoarded gold, it would be a merrier world." The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien 9 "All the world is made of faith, and trust, and pixie dust." Peter Pan by J.M. Barrie 10 "If you have good thoughts they will shine out of your face like sunbeams and you will always look lovely." The Twits by Roald Dahl, illustration by Quentin Blake 11 "The more he gave away, the more delighted he became." The Rainbow Fish by Marcus Pfister 12 "Grab a chance and you won't be sorry for a might-have-been." We Didn't Mean To Go To Sea by Arthur Ransome 13 "Isn't it nice to think that tomorrow is a new day with no mistakes in it yet?" Anne of Green Gables by L.M. Montgomery 14 "We must all face the choice between what is right and what is easy." Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire by J.K. Rowling 15 "A person's a person no matter how small." Horton Hears a Who! written and illustrated by Dr. Seuss continue reading 15 important pieces of wisdom found in children's books Share on Facebook Share on Twitter