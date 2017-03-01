We've got bad news for everyone tuning into BBC1 at 9pm to catch up with the retired folks at The Real Marigold Hotel: they're not on TV tonight.

Here’s all you need to know…

Why isn’t The Real Marigold Hotel on tonight?

A fifth-round FA Cup replay match between Manchester City v Huddersfield Town means changes to the TV schedules and no The Real Marigold Hotel this week. The two sides tied at 0-0 when they clashed earlier in February and instead of the match ending in extra time or penalties, a draw at this stage in the competition leads to a rematch.

This in turn means Match of The Day Live will be on BBC1 tonight, starting at 7:30pm (kick-off 7:45pm). It finishes at 10pm – assuming the match doesn’t end in another draw (which would result in schedule-scrabbling extra time/penalties).

When and where can I watch The Real Marigold Hotel?

The episode isn’t on another channel tonight – it's simply postponed until 9pm next Wednesday (March 8th) on BBC1.

The football also means Who Do You Think You Are? has been delayed until 8pm (BBC1) next week.

Are there any more FA Cup matches this week?

Nope, your TV schedule is safe for now. Although there is football on this weekend, including Premier League games – you can catch your usual highlights of those on Match of The Day (Saturday 10:20pm BBC1, Sunday 10:30pm BBC1).