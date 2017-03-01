As the star of Harry Potter and Beauty and the Beast, Emma Watson probably gets asked for more than your average share of celebrity selfies. But she rarely says yes...

The 26-year-old actress has been explaining that she only occasionally agrees to pose for snaps because "it's the difference between being able to have a life and not."

“If someone takes a photograph of me and posts it, within two seconds they’ve created a marker of exactly where I am within 10 metres,” Watson explained to Entertainment Weekly. “They can see what I’m wearing and who I’m with. I just can’t give that tracking data.”

But she doesn't let fans walk away empty handed, instead offering to sign autographs or have conversations: "I’ll say, ‘I will sit here and answer every single Harry Potter fandom question you have but I just can’t do a picture.'”

Watson credits the rise of social media for making it particularly difficult for her to lead a life away from the spotlight. "People will say to me, ‘Have you spoken to Jodie Foster or Natalie Portman? They would have great advice for you on how to grow up in the limelight.'

“I’m not saying it was in any way easy on them, but with social media, it’s a whole new world. They’ve both said technology has changed the game.”

Although she does make the odd exception for young fans seeking a picture with their favourite actress. “When am I a celebrity sighting versus when am I going to make someone’s freakin’ week? Children I don’t say no to, for example.”