Gary Barlow, Alan Titchmarsh, Gail Platt’s son. The one thing all these celebrities have in common is that Robbie Williams wants them all blacklisted from a party.

Robbie is the latest victim of I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Of Me Ear – the silly segment on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway where the cheeky chaps give secret instructions to stars as they send themselves up to unsuspecting members of the public.

The singer and wife Ayda Field appear on this Saturday’s episode of the show posing as the proud new owners of a pub. Robbie and Ayda hire a party planner to sort out a guest list for the launch and Robbie reels off a list of who he definitely does not want coming.

And you could be left thinking it's the mid-90s when top of the blacklist is none other than Gary.

“Gary Barlow, obviously. That’s a no,” he says, before adding Alan Titchmarsh, nearly all of the Coronation Street cast and Mary Berry to the list. But the one name he’s adamant about is Barlow and making sure he’s banned from the party.

We’ll have to wait until Saturday to see the full send-up, which includes Robbie entering the pub with two pet ferrets named after his Take That bandmates.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway airs on Saturday March 4 at 7pm on ITV.