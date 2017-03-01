Jack Whitehall and his Dad are heading to Netflix: the comedian and his father Michael Whitehall are teaming up on TV again for a new comedy travel series on the on demand service.

The pair presented a BBC chat show between 2013 and 2015, Backchat, but will now be taking their ‘unique’ father-son relationship abroad, travelling around southeast Asia together.

Jack’s Dad Michael is an old-school theatrical agent, who used to manage the likes of Colin Firth and Dame Judi Dench.

In 2013 when Radio Times interviewed the pair together, Michael insisted that Backchat would be “the end of this little performing career of mine”, but clearly the double act caught the eye of Netflix.

In the series, Jack and Michael will travel through Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia, with filming set to begin in March this year.