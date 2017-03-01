He gave us Glee, American Horror Story and The People vs OJ Simpson but Ryan Murphy’s got his sights set on Prince Charles and Princess Diana for the next series of his latest project, Feud.

Murphy’s first Feud outing, depicting the Hollywood rivalry between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford has yet to air, but network FX has already announced that a second series will tackle Charles and Diana’s famously rocky relationship.

Feud: Charles and Diana is set to air in 2018 and, according to The Hollywood Reporter, will explore themes including power, glamour, celebrity and media scrutiny.

Fans of Murphy’s anthology series are already crying out for one of his favourite actresses, Sarah Paulson, to be cast as Princess Diana in the 10-episode series.

We’re not quite sure how the Royal Family will react to the news that one of the most tumultuous periods of their lives will be depicted on screen again, but they’re probably rather used to it by now.

After all, Netflix’s The Crown tackled the Queen’s early years to much critical acclaim, picking up a Golden Globe or two along the way.

Meanwhile, work is underway on Murphy's People vs OJ Simpson follow-up, American Crime Story: Katrina, which will focus on the hurricane disaster in New Orleans.

