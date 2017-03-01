A Time to Kill ★★★★

11.15pm-2.10am Film4

An overlong but very watchable adaptation of a John Grisham novel. In Mississippi, two white rednecks assault and rape a ten-year-old black girl. Her father, Samuel L Jackson, kills them both while on their way to court. So now Jackson is charged with murder and hires lawyer Matthew McConaughey to defend him. But in this racist society with an all-white jury and up against a smart prosecutor in Kevin Spacey, what are the odds? The case attracts national attention, local feeling turns against McConaughey, the Ku Klux Kan gets involved, crosses are burnt on lawns and so on.

