The last time Celebrity Juice went live, Rylan Clark-Neal was ‘killed’ when he was run over by a tank.

Naturally it went so well that ITV2 are going to do air another live episode later this month.

Launching the 17th series of the panel show, Keith Lemon, Fearne Cotton, Holly Willoughby and Gino D’Acampo are all returning, while Scarlett Moffatt and Jonathan Ross will guest star on the live episode.

The 10-episode long series will air in March with more bonkers challenges and silly stunts.

Lemon said: “Very excited to be back with me Juice Family. Juice 'completes me' Like what Tom Cruise said in Jeremy McGuire. He's not on it, he said no but Jonathan Ross and Scarlett Moffatt is! It's gonna be fun! And live!

"I like live it's exciting like the first time I climbed a rope. Hold on Tom Cruise wasn't in Jeremy McGuire it was called Jerry McGuire that film. Ding Bat! BAFTA wing Ding Bat.”

Not sure we understood any of that, but never mind.