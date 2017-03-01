If you thought holidays with your other half were bad, thank your lucky stars that you’re not onboard the Covenant, where seven colonist couples (plus android Michael Fassbender) are about to get sliced and diced by cinema’s scariest unwanted guest.

And in a new trailer for Ridley Scott’s prequel to the original 1979 Alien we get to see the titular beastie in a little more detail, smashing its face against windows, careering down corridors and generally scaring the pants off of everyone it meets.

Before all that we also get to see the likes of Katherine Waterson, Danny McBride, and Billy Crudup among others practice their very best “creeping sense of dread” faces as they find mysterious crops, crashed ships and evidence of past horrors on their planned new home, and overall it’s looking like a return to form for the franchise after the mixed reception for 2012’s Prometheus.

Still probably wouldn’t give the holiday a good rating on TripAdvisor, though.

Alien: Covenant will be released in UK cinemas on the 19th May