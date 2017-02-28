And the most awkward moment of Sunday’s Oscars goes to…La La Land — sorry, we mean the mess-up during the ceremony’s 'In Memoriam' montage.

Yes, there was another gaffe alongside the ceremony's Best Picture mix-up: the annual sequence playing tribute to stars who had died in the past year contained a photo of a very much alive woman. Although the name of Australian costume designer Janet Patterson (who died in 2016) appeared in the montage, the picture of producer Jan Chapman (who didn’t die in 2016) was put on screen.

And it was a mistake possibly more damaging than the Moonlight/ La La Land fiasco: Chapman was good friends with Patterson. “I was devastated by the use of my image in place of my great friend and long-time collaborator,” Chapman told Variety.

“I had urged her agency to check any photograph which might be used and understand that they were told that the Academy had it covered. Janet was a great beauty and four-time Oscar nominee and it is very disappointing that the error was not picked up.”

So, how was the blunder made? One explanation is that Chapman and Patterson have been photographed together before during their time working on 1993’s The Piano – a film which earned Patterson a Best Costumes Oscar nomination. But it’s likely the Academy Award’s picture researcher wasn't too much of a film buff. After all, Chapman is one of Australia’s best-known producers, known for making Lantana, Holy Smoke, and The Last Days of Chez Nous.

Whatever the problem, the Academy hasn't yet commented.