JK Rowling has shared an incredibly cryptic photo on Twitter of what we believe to be a script of the sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

The maths is clear. "Beastly" + "Warner Bros" + "Confidential" = Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel script, right? RIGHT GUYS?

We know that Rowling is planning at least a trilogy of movies based on Newt Scamander’s textbook used by Harry Potter at Hogwarts... so could this be the script for film number two?

It really was just a snippet of information, and Potter fans were mad for it.

@jk_rowling THANK YOU FOR BLESSING OUR DAYS QUEEN — hau (@drarrysoulmate) February 27, 2017

Little do they know, it's just her shopping list...