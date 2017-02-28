The new trailer for Kong: Skull Island begins with Tom Hiddleston listing off all the things that could kill him and Brie Larson on their expedition: “Rain, heat, disease-carrying flies... and we haven’t even started on all the things that want to eat you alive.”

Kong: Skull Island follows an ex-British SAS tracker (Hiddleston) and a war photographer (Larson) who end up on the island when a NASA-based world mapping program finds a mysterious plot of land.

We can expect lots of sequences with Kong smashing up helicopters left right and centre, and plenty of blood and guts. It’s not all bad though, the trailer hints there’ll be a few instances of light, comic relief from actors like John C Reilly who’s playing Hank Marlow, a World War II Lieutenant who spent 28 years stranded on Skull Island.

The movie also stars Samuel L Jackson, John Goodman and Corey Hawkins.

Kong: Skull Island will hit UK cinemas on 10 March 2017