Disney’s live action Beauty and The Beast finally comes to cinemas next month but if you can’t wait that long you’re in for a treat because they’ve released a sneak peek of Josh Gad and Luke Evans performing one of the film’s most famous songs.

Gad, who pays Le Fou, sidekick to Evans’ nefarious narcissist Gaston, kicks off the merriment in the pub with a rousing rendition of the song named after his best pal.

And Evans, whom you may not realise is actually a seasoned West End performer, shows us just how pitch perfect a sound his Welsh pipes can produce before the sneak peek cuts out.

Between this Tuesday treat and last week’s Belle taster, we can’t wait to see what the tale as old as time will deliver next.

Oh, and purely for your enjoyment, here's the original version of Gaston. Y'know, just because.

Beauty and The Beast opens in UK cinemas on March 17th