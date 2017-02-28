Yes in case you missed it, today is Pancake Day. The chance to stuff yourself silly with fried batter without feeling too guilty. But why settle for boring old round pancakes? Why not take things up a notch – and feed your inner nerd at the same time – by attempting some of these excellent designs.

After all, even if they go wrong, they'll still taste great...

The Doctor Who themed pancake

This YouTuber has come up with an ingenious way to create all 12 (no, sir, all thirteen!) Doctors and the TARDIS in sweet, battery glory. The skill is incredible. I’m off to buy some food colouring.

The Game of Thrones themed pancake

Ever wondered what Game of Thrones monsters and sigils would look like as pancakes? Look no further. Winter is coming, but this will warm you up.

The Avengers themed pancake

Pancakes, Assemble! This pancake artist managed to turn the Avengers cast into our favourite treat. They almost look too good to eat, but we’ll try.

The Star Wars themed pancake

The Force is strong with this pancake artist...

The Batman themed pancake

My bat senses are detecting that this pancake is awesome. Who knew Batman could look this good as a pancake?

The Harry Potter themed pancake

Accio pancakes! This pancake artist has cooked up the main cast of Harry Potter including yummy little Dobby...

If those haven’t inspired you to make your own geek-themed sweet treats, then we don’t know what will. Now excuse us, we’re off to the supermarket...