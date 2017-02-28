It’s Shrove Tuesday today, so you’re no doubt thinking about getting home and settling down to a groaning plateful of pancakes for dinner. We certainly are…

But what do you do if you’re part of the ready meal generation and don’t actually know how to make pancakes? Do you panic and dither before shamefacedly confessing your lack of culinary expertise to your loved ones?

Nope. Here’s what you do: check out the videos below and let your favourite TV chefs explain how to transform flour, salt, eggs, milk and butter into a Pancake Day meal that’ll fill bellies and put smiles on faces.

So don’t feel like you’ll have to suffer in silence or spend this evening scouring the supermarket shelves in search of ready-made pancakes - let Britain’s favourite celebrity chefs be your guides. For those about to cook, we salute you.

Gordon Ramsay

Delia Smith

Jamie Oliver

Nigella Lawson

Raymond Blanc