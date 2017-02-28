Aaron Dingle will turn to drugs in next week’s Emmerdale in order to relieve the pain following a prison beating.

An under-pressure Aaron will find himself the target of top dog Jason and his gang after they discover that Aaron is gay and also the son of the late Gordon Livesy, a convicted paedophile.

“Jason is one of life’s demons. He’s homophobic, a bully and someone you’d want to avoid at all costs,” explains Danny Miller. “He really is a psychopath.”

The trouble is that Aaron is unable to avoid the thug when he becomes Jason’s prey behind bars. And when the beatings get so bad, cellmate Ethan ends up offering Aaron a joint as a way of coping.

Adds Miller: “At this point, Aaron has a few cracked ribs and is very battered and bruised. He’s been kicked all over the place. So he turns to the drugs as a way of getting through the night.”

And why doesn’t he choose to confide in his nearest and dearest about the pressure he’s under? “Aaron is the kind of person who doesn’t want to burden anyone with his problems. The last thing he wants is to give Robert, Liv and Chas any added pressure.

“Plus Aaron has always been the kind of person that self loathes. Aaron has traditionally punished himself and using the drugs is another way of self harming.”

Yet despite Aaron’s efforts to mask his torment, it seems that sister Liv will work out that something is wrong when she pays him a visit:

“What the storyline does is highlight how drugs can ruin your mind and alter your physical appearance,” says Miller. “Liv can smell the smoke and tell that Aaron isn’t completely with it. Aaron’s gutted that she’s found out, but he didn’t realise how streetwise Liv is.”

As the situation behind bars worsens, viewers can expect to see Aaron experience major panic attacks as he frets not only about his life inside but how husband Robert is faring back in the village:

“The whole reason Aaron is in prison is because he allowed his paranoia and jealousy to get the better of him. He had that one outburst of rage towards Kasim and look where it’s landed him.

“And Aaron does remain concerned about Robert – he doesn’t trust him around Rebecca because he knows they have a history. And now he’s not there to stop it. So he’s not coping at all well. He’s got so much to lose, particularly where Robert and Liv are concerned. It’s a disastrous situation and it’s going to go from bad to worse…”

