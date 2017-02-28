Beleaguered Aaron Dingle will be offered drugs by cellmate Ethan in next week's Emmerdale after he suffers a brutal beating.

Upcoming episodes see Aaron being given the option of smoking a joint as a way of relieving the pain he's in. But show bosses are currently remaining tight lipped as to whether he makes use of the marijuana.

All we can say is that prison top dog Jason and his gang of heavies will continue to make Aaron's life a misery behind bars, with one confrontation leaving him on the verge of a panic attack.

Later. the prison chaplain Father Aidan makes Aaron's acquaintance and soon grows concerned about Aaron's mental state. But when he tries to offer support, will Aaron accept the man's help? Or will he hit the self-destruct button?

