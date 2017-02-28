EastEnders: Tina has a shock accident - watch the full scene There's danger for Tina in tonight's episode - get a sneak peek of the drama ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By David Brown Tuesday 28 February 2017 at 6:45AM A stressed-out Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White) is to have an accident in tonight's EastEnders when the bike she's riding collides with a truck. Tina - who is trying to hold down work at the cafe while caring for mum Sylvie - has recently been seen worrying about her lack of sleep. And it looks as though there'll be dangerous repercussions in this evening's episode of the BBC1 soap when Tina has a cycling calamity. Will she be OK? Or is Tina set to become a Carter casualty? You can watch the scene from tonight's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on EastEnders. And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. continue reading