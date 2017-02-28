A stressed-out Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White) is to have an accident in tonight's EastEnders when the bike she's riding collides with a truck.

Tina - who is trying to hold down work at the cafe while caring for mum Sylvie - has recently been seen worrying about her lack of sleep.

And it looks as though there'll be dangerous repercussions in this evening's episode of the BBC1 soap when Tina has a cycling calamity.

Will she be OK? Or is Tina set to become a Carter casualty?

You can watch the scene from tonight's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on EastEnders.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.