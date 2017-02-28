One-man crimewave Keegan could be about to get his comeuppance when - in next week's EastEnders - Shakil finally snaps.

Shakil has already been warned that Keegan is a bad influence on him and upcoming events will see events come to a head as tempers fray.

Scenes to be shown on Thursday 9 March see Shakil finally grow sick of Keegan and get angry - all of which leads to the pair having a fight!

Carmel then walks in on the commotion and ends up giving a Shakil a harsh reality check. So will he be staying away from Keegan in the future? Or is the bad boy destined to stick around and cause more trouble?

