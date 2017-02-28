Keegan Baker's shock revenge scheme has been revealed in tonight's EastEnders, with the snide teen having posted an explicit picture of Bex Fowler online.

Keegan was seen telling best mate Shakil that he'd digitally grafted Bex's head onto the body of a porn actress before uploading the footage.

The move came in the wake of a naked selfie of Shakil being shared across the school - an act that Shakil believed Bex was responsible for, when in fact it was Louise who was the guilty party.

Upcoming episodes of the BBC1 soap will now see Martin summoned to a meeting at the school for a meeting with the headteacher following an escalation in tensions.

Bex is urged by her peers to stay silent, but it looks as though her silence could cost her dear after it's revealed that the police are getting involved.

Fans can expect Martin's world to be turned upside down - and with Bex refusing to explain what happened, father and daughter look set to be at loggerheads.

Scenes to be shown on Tuesday 7 March see Bex left heartbroken after Martin shuns her. Will the truth come out? Or is Bex determined to keep quiet?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

