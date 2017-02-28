The drama at Walford High will attract the attention of the police in next week's EastEnders thanks to Keegan's plan for revenge.

Show bosses aren't yet revealing what Keegan's scheme actually is, but upcoming episodes of the BBC1 soap will see dad Martin summoned to the school for a meeting with the headteacher thanks to an escalation in tensions.

Before the meeting, Bex is warned by the poisonous Madison and Alexandra not to mention their names. But Bex's silence could cost her dear, especially after she hears that the police will be getting involved.

Fans can expect Martin's world to be turned upside down - and with Bex refusing to explain what happened, father and daughter look set to be at loggerheads.

Scenes to be shown on Tuesday 7 March see Bex left heartbroken after Martin shuns her. Will the truth come out? Or is Bex determined to keep quiet?

