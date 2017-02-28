Donald Trump thinks the Oscars focused too much on… Donald Trump.

In the latest development in the Hollywood vs Donald Trump saga, the president has said that the ceremony’s concern with politics – and more specifically, on attacking him – led to the Best Picture Award mix-up that saw La La Land mistakenly announced as the winner instead of Moonlight.

“I think they were focused so hard on politics that they didn’t get the act together at the end,” Trump told Breitbart. “It was a little sad. It took away from the glamour of the Oscars. It didn’t feel like a very glamorous evening. I’ve been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad.”

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said last week that Trump probably wouldn’t watch the Oscars this year, but it seems that the president found the time to tune in on Sunday night after all.

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel took several jabs at Trump, while many attendees wore a blue ribbon to represent their support of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) which supports the rights and civil liberties guaranteed by the Constitution to everyone in the United States.

Judging by Trump’s Twitter feed, it’s not just this year’s Oscars he took issue with…

Worst graphics and stage backdrop ever at the Oscars. Show is terrible, really BORING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 23, 2015

I don't know how much longer I can take this bullshit - so terrible! #Oscars — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2014

Was President Obama in charge of this years Academy Awards - they remind me of the ObamaCare website! #Oscars. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2014