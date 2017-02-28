When a channel commits to airing a new show every weekday evening for the next eight weeks, shunting the news to a later slot in the process, it’s safe to say that first impressions count.

Unfortunately for ITV’s topical entertainment offering The Nightly Show, the reception has not exactly been gushing.

The debut episode aired on Monday night – hosted by David Walliams for this first week and including skits around Donald Trump and the Oscars and an interview with Martin Clunes – and was hounded by viewers not only for pushing ITV News out of its 10pm slot, but also for its general “awfulness” and for copying the format of American late night talk shows.

First of all, viewers would really prefer to just watch the good old fashioned news…

Why move the news for this? Surely it would be a better fit at 10.45? #thenightlyshow — Sean Cronin (@MrSeanCronin) February 27, 2017

I applaud ITV's ambition re: #TheNightlyShow, but moving News At Ten around has never worked out.



You'd think they'd learned that by now. — Lorna Cooper (@Coops_tv) February 27, 2017

I never realised how exciting 'News at 10' was 'til I watched #thenightlyshow — What the hell?! (@_MsPip) February 27, 2017

Disappointing that @ITV have started to make News at Ten less important in their schedule. #TheNightlyShow was simply dreadful. — Charlie Gaze (@Charlie_Gaze) February 27, 2017

No substance, nothing memorable & feels rushed. Can't believe ITV News reputation gambled on such poor TV. It hasn't worked #thenightlyshow — Andrew Connell (@andrewiconnell) February 27, 2017

Almost every derogatory adjective was applied to the programme.

This is unbelievably poor television. #thenightlyshow — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 27, 2017

David Walliams & his ego are going to have to be fairly teflon coated to recover from this tripe. #thenightlyshow — Alison Hume (@spartiscribe) February 27, 2017

I've spent watching most of #TheNightlyShow with a combination of these looks on my face. pic.twitter.com/zxTU7IoylW — Gavin (@GavinWorby) February 27, 2017

Well thats 10 minutes i will never get back! Terrible abs terrible! Couldnt watch another second #Cringe #thenightlyshow #davidwalliams — Aldo (@AlanCee) February 28, 2017

I love David Walliams & Martin Clunes but this really is cringe. Awful autocue reading& weird ad break interruption #thenightlyshow — Kerryn Groves (@monkeykezza) February 27, 2017

And finally, it was slammed for trying to be like US talk shows.

I've tried the @ITV nightly show #thenightlyshow 10 mins in and I'm back to the news on @BBCOne dreadful copy of the tonight show on NBC — Andy Swift (@ImAndySwift) February 27, 2017

I'm sorry, #TheNightlyShow is pap. Why is Britain trying to copy the American late night format? It doesn't work. — Jason Stiff (@jstiff) February 27, 2017

This new US talk show copycat is a big bag of failure. #TheNightlyShow — Jonathan / Trisky (@TriskyHD) February 28, 2017

#thenightlyshow would work better on American television with an American audience and American presenter, made in America instead of here. — Mike Fordham (@mike_fordham) February 28, 2017

Let’s hope John Bishop has better luck when he hosts next week.