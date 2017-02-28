Coronation Street's Sarah Platt is to open up about the time she was snared by an internet stalker - but will her revelations make Bethany think twice about her relationship with the sinister Nathan?

Corrie fans have already seen Nathan manipulate Bethany as he grooms her for sexual exploitation. But Sarah looks set to get increasingly wary about the new man in her daughter's life.

Next week's episodes of the ITV soap will see Sarah reference the 2001 storyline that saw her meet up with a man who she'd been led to believe was much younger than he actually was.

Sarah will be seen explaining that she had a lucky escape, which is why she'd now like to meet Nathan in order to put her mind at rest.

But when Bethany then relays all this to Nathan, will he agree to a meeting with Sarah?

Speaking recently about the plotline, actress Lucy Fallon revealed that she's been doing research with charities in order to portray Bethany's storyline effectively:

"We actually met with the NSPCC and a girl called Lucy who told us her story and it was absolutely horrific.

"To be honest, that made both of us so determined to do this story right for people that this has happened to and it is happening to. It is just so important that we get it right."

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.

